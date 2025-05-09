The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wendy horgan's avatar
Wendy horgan
1h

Great compare and contrast of Buttigieg and Duffy. But the author makes the point so forcefully that Duffy's blame game isn't a joke when the issue is aviation safety.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bob Park's avatar
Bob Park
20m

To paraphrase Harry Truman, "The buck stops over there."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture