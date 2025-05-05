Senator Mark Warner on National Security and Absurd Proposed Cuts to Federal Spending

This past Friday, Trump released his 2026 Discretionary Budget request that proposes cutting $163 billion in federal spending, including deep cuts to Medicaid and other welfare services. Now, the GOP-controlled House is attempted to get it passed while facing internal and external pushback.

Jen is joined by Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) to discuss the House’s paradoxical position of attempting to get a Trump-approved budget passed that cuts healthcare while trying to avoid harming their own constituents. They also discuss the transmutation of Mike Waltz from national security advisor to U.N. Ambassador.

Mark R. Warner is a U.S. Senator from the Commonwealth of Virginia. Sen. Warner was elected to the U.S. Senate in November 2008 and reelected to a third term in November 2020. He serves as Chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence and as a member of the Senate Finance, Banking, Budget, and Rules Committees.