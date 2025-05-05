AmeriCorps at work.

By Phyllis N. Segal

The firehose of cruel and destructive actions in President (in name only) Donald Trump’s first 100 days included one that has been barely reported: The DOGE ax fell mid-April on national and community civilian service. Firing vast swaths of the federal workforce, closing programs and cutting grants is now all too familiar. But this story is also about weakening civic participation essential to a thriving democracy. It’s about dismissing unpaid volunteers and AmeriCorps members paid a modest living stipend to help communities throughout the nation.

Tens of thousands of these men and women were abruptly let go in the midst of their service terms. Close to $400 million in grants, awarded to thousands of nonprofit, faith-based and community organizations in over 35,000 locations across the country were cut off without notice. Almost the entire AmeriCorps agency staff was put on administrative leave, and layoff notices were sent beginning on April 24. Three of four AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps regional campuses were shuttered, and all NCCC team members were sent home. Entire state grant portfolios in Alabama and Wyoming were axed.

The opposition is getting good at responding rapidly. On April 29—Trump’s 100th day—24 states and the District of Columbia went to court, charging that dismantling AmeriCorps tramples the constitutional separation of powers and ignores laws enacted by Congress. As with similar lawsuits, this case is likely to slow the destruction, and it might be successful in getting the decision reversed. But it’s incapable of undoing the harm.

AmeriCorps members and volunteers who were fired had been teaching kids to read, connecting veterans to essential services, fighting the opioid epidemic, rebuilding neighborhoods after disasters, fortifying lands against the threat of forest fires, improving the physical and mental well-being of millions of Americans – some working 16-hour days. By serving together to address these unmet needs, they were developing leadership and problem-solving skills and learning to understand people from different backgrounds, life experiences and generations. They were creating bonds that bring us together at a time when so much is tearing us apart.

The now-familiar DOGE language agencies use to inform grantees says simply that “the award no longer effectuates agency priorities.” How in the world is the service of members and volunteers not a priority for our nation?

AmeriCorps—an independent agency, officially named the Corporation for National and Community Service—was created by President Bill Clinton in 1993. Since then, more than 1.3 million AmeriCorps members have served their country and communities nationwide, and hundreds of thousands more have served as volunteers expanding this people power through AmeriCorps Seniors programs. Operating as a public-private partnership, the nominal funding appropriated by Congress is matched with private investment from businesses, foundations, states and other sources.

AmeriCorps enjoys bipartisan support because elected officials, regardless of their political party, know that their communities benefit. Likewise, opposition to this gutting crosses the aisle and the Capitol. Rep. Dan Bacon (R-Neb.) said he was “profoundly troubled” and urged a pause. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) took issue with the cuts affecting his state. A bicameral letter sent by Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) was joined by 148 colleagues.

These members of Congress understand that AmeriCorps is a good investment. Every $1 from the federal government generates over $17 in economic value nationwide and reduces dependency on government aid. In addition to this impressive direct return on investment, AmeriCorps provides hands-on job training, skills development, and education awards to help members move into successful futures.

There are no cost-savings or efficiencies from the Trump administration’s abrupt decision to cancel grants, gut the AmeriCorps workforce and fire AmeriCorps members and volunteers. Rather, it is aimed at undercutting our democracy by weakening the “connective tissue our democracy needs to survive.” As noted by American University Professor Dana Fisher, “Slashing this program won’t just harm the people who work for the agency or the hundreds of thousands of volunteers who serve through its various programs. Our democracy is made up of reciprocal ties between and among all of us, and AmeriCorps strengthens these ties… [O]ur democracy will pay the price if we lose AmeriCorps.”

Readers who are AmeriCorps alums or whose family members and friends have served, and the many whose lives have been touched since AmeriCorps was established, understand best why it’s important to save national service from being dismantled. If that’s true for you, tell your story so that others can understand, too. When Congress is silenced by fear, it’s up to us to be heard. The tools here will help you raise your voice opposing dismantling national service.

Phyllis N. Segal served on AmeriCorps’ board during the Obama administration. Her late husband Eli was AmeriCorps’ architect on behalf of President Clinton and the agency’s first CEO.