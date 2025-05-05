The Contrarian

Jen and Pablo Torre take off the gloves! A disappeared goalie, legendary coaches & more

"The Trump Administration has put America into the role of a dictatorship, enabling other dictatorships"
Pablo Torre
Jennifer Rubin
May 05, 2025
Another Monday, another interview with Pablo Torre! This week, Jen and Pablo discuss the terrifying disappearance of Jerce Reyes Barrios, professional goalkeeper seeking refuge in the United States forced into CECOT by the Trump Administration. His family has not heard from him since March. Listen to The Goalie Who Disappeared on Pablo’s page here.

Jen and Pablo also discuss Gregg Popovich’s legacy of speaking up against injustice rather than sitting on the sidelines, Steven Kerr’s public anti-Trump sentiment, and the unequal check sizes between men and women’s sports.

Pablo Torre is an American sportswriter, podcaster, and television host. He contributes to various programs at ESPN, including Pardon The Interruption and Around The Horn. Keep up with Pablo on his Substack and podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out .

