Trump wants a military themed birthday party: Adam Kinzinger on the waste and corruption of the Trump Administration

Donald Trump had his own Marie Antoinette moment stating, “maybe the children will have two dolls instead of thirty” when answering questions on his awful tariff policy. To add insult to injury, it was recently confirmed that a massive military parade will be held in downtown D.C. costing American taxpayers $45 million.

Jen is joined by Adam Kinzinger to discuss the obscenity of Trump’s birthday parade, the destruction of the traditional Republican party, and the blatant corruption of this administration.

Adam Kinzinger is a former (a word he relishes) member of Congress from Illinois and was one of two Republican members who sat on the January 6th Committee. Make sure to keep up with Adam on his own Substack here.