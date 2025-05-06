I am concerned.

I am concerned about Republicans. I am concerned they think voicing concern about Donald Trump’s radical, unconstitutional moves and his wildly unfit nominees is the sum total of their job description. Perhaps most of all, I am concerned that legacy and billionaire media takes MAGA protestations of concern seriously.

“I'm very concerned about the impact on the state of Maine, on everything from our national parks to biomedical research,” mused Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) in February in the wake of unilateral cuts the Musk-Trump presidency announced. She might have been more concerned that, earlier that month, she gave her support to the horrendously unqualified, Putin apologist Tulsi Gabbard, despite additional “concerns” about Gabbard’s record. She was “concerned” again in March when Donald Trump tried to slash funding for her state’s universities. In April, she told reporters:

“I’m concerned about the instruction to the House Committee for $880 billion, it’s the Energy and Commerce Committee in the House, which has jurisdiction over Medicaid, because I don’t see how you can get to that amount without cutting Medicaid benefits.”

When it comes to concern, no one beats Susan Collins.

Nevertheless, “concern” is everywhere on the MAGA side these days. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), a doctor, was “concerned” about RFK’s quackery and anti-vax blather, before he voted to confirm him. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) raised “concerns” over tariffs, and just last week expressed “concerns” about Ed Martin’s nomination for U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia. (He has not done anything about tariffs; we will wait to see if he capitulates, as he did with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s nomination.)

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) expressed serious (!) concerns about the nomination of Pete Hegseth for secretary of defense—before she voted for him. The Des Moines Register quoted a former Republican consultant, Eric Woolson: “I think there’s an incredible amount of cognitive dissonance,” he said. “It doesn't match up. What she has stood for and now saying that she supports this nominee—they're completely in conflict with each other.” Cognitive dissonance….or cowardice?

I can’t count how many Republican senators are or have been “concerned” about DOGE, which has rendered them irrelevant while absconding with the power of the purse. Some are “concerned” about Trump’s betrayal of Ukraine. Several were terribly concerned about Signalgate. Weirdly, however, they have done nothing to reverse DOGE’s action, have failed to publicly rally to Ukraine’s cause (or deplore Trump’s pro-Putin sycophancy), and have refused to even hold hearings on Signalgate, let alone to demand Hegseth’s firing.

Over in the House, many Republicans are downright testy about the massive debt Trump has racked up and the budget scheme that would expand the debt to unprecedented levels. Count me as skeptical that their concern will translate into a responsible budget.

Alas, this professed “concern” does not lead Republicans to confront Trump, to stand up for Americans’ constitutional rights, to reject his ludicrous nominees, to retake the power of the purse and the power to enact tariffs, to demand we continue aid and support for Ukraine, or to demand Trump follow clear court orders.

The Cambridge dictionary defines “concerned” as “troubled with feelings of anxiety.” It does not mean “so troubled I would do something,” nor does it mean “so anxious that I would start doing my job.” It certainly does not mean “so worried that I would put the interests of the country above my own desperation to keep a job that affords me recognition, status, and respect disproportionate to my abilities.”

Republican now use “concerned” to mean the exact opposite—namely, “I really don’t give a damn.” Republicans profess concern about women, but support abortion bans that increase maternal and infant mortality. Trump ran an entire campaign predicated over supposed rage about rising prices. Wouldn’t you know—he does not give a damn? As he noted: “You know, somebody said, ‘Oh, the shelves are going to be open.’ Well, maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls," Trump said. “You know, and maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more than they would normally.” And he likes higher car prices!

Despite replete evidence of their insincerity, disingenuousness, and outright deceit, the corporate media dutifully record Republicans’ professed “concerns.” They rarely, if ever, point out the Republicans’ record of do-nothingism or follow up with: “Well, are you going to do something about your concern, then?” Frankly, I am concerned that members of today’s corporate media think their job is stenography; not journalism.

And so, for the time being, we need to do away with our lawmakers expressing that they are “concerned” (also “worried” or “troubled”). The term has lost all meaning, when never followed by action. It serves only to mask Republicans’ spinelessness and capitulation to a cruel autocratic regime bent on accumulating unlimited power.

When Republicans use the word, we should imagine a thought bubble, which states the truth: “I’m concerned someone is going to ask that I do something about Trump’s dangerous, dictatorial moves but all I want to do is hide from scrutiny, be a big kahuna at the country club, do nothing for my constituents, and keep my job for life.”