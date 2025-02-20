Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Chat
Jen Rubin's morning columns
Talking Feds podcast
Publisher's Roundup
Undaunted
Coffee with the Contrarians
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Daily Roundup: Thank you for helping us reach 500,000 Subscribers!
February 20: Featuring Coffee with the Contrarians, Jen Rubin, Norman Ornstein, Brian O'Neill, and Carron J. Phillips
6 hrs ago
•
The Contrarian
448
Share this post
The Contrarian
Daily Roundup: Thank you for helping us reach 500,000 Subscribers!
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
24
DEI means Black, but African-Americans aren’t the only ones in the crosshairs
The coded language might change, but the attempts to impair anyone who isn’t a white male remain.
7 hrs ago
145
Share this post
The Contrarian
DEI means Black, but African-Americans aren’t the only ones in the crosshairs
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
21
Just Another Example of Trump's Reckless, Punitive, and Narcissistic actions
The Kennedy Center is not--and was never intended to be--an agent of the executive branch
10 hrs ago
•
Norman Ornstein
210
Share this post
The Contrarian
Just Another Example of Trump's Reckless, Punitive, and Narcissistic actions
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
28
Coffee with The Contrarians
A recording from Norman Eisen and Jen Rubin's livestream on 2/20/25
13 hrs ago
•
Jennifer Rubin
and
Norman Eisen
423
Share this post
The Contrarian
Coffee with The Contrarians
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
70
16:09
An Open Letter to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard
Reform with purpose, not disruption.
14 hrs ago
93
Share this post
The Contrarian
An Open Letter to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
They Broke It. They Own It.
How to hold GOP accountable
16 hrs ago
•
Jennifer Rubin
2,777
Share this post
The Contrarian
They Broke It. They Own It.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
448
Daily Roundup: February 19th
Featuring Barb McQuade, Jennifer Weiss-Wolf, Jared Bernstein, and Robert P. Jones--also introducing Coffee with the Contrarians, with Jen Rubin & Norm…
Feb 20
•
The Contrarian
373
Share this post
The Contrarian
Daily Roundup: February 19th
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
13
The Trump administration is giving the black market the green light
Now, profits are power, regardless of how they are obtained.
Feb 19
287
Share this post
The Contrarian
The Trump administration is giving the black market the green light
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
14
Coffee with The Contrarians
A recording from Norman Eisen and Jen Rubin's livestream on 2/19/25
Feb 19
•
Norman Eisen
and
Jennifer Rubin
198
Share this post
The Contrarian
Coffee with The Contrarians
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
27
19:49
Women's and LGBTQ rights are under attack. But we're fighting back.
Authoritarian regimes have long undermined equality. But we can still protect and advance essential rights.
Feb 19
238
Share this post
The Contrarian
Women's and LGBTQ rights are under attack. But we're fighting back.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
12
Non-MAGA Trump voters will soon lose patience
Trade wars and taking over the Kennedy Center won't lower prices. And people are starting to notice.
Feb 19
•
Jared Bernstein
422
Share this post
The Contrarian
Non-MAGA Trump voters will soon lose patience
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
42
What "Anti-Christian Bias" does for Trump
The president's executive order is a vehicle for white evangelical Protestant Christian favoritism, but it is also a weapon against other Christians.
Feb 19
•
Robert P. Jones
296
Share this post
The Contrarian
What "Anti-Christian Bias" does for Trump
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
30
© 2025 The Contrarian
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts