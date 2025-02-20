The Contrarian

Daily Roundup: Thank you for helping us reach 500,000 Subscribers!
February 20: Featuring Coffee with the Contrarians, Jen Rubin, Norman Ornstein, Brian O'Neill, and Carron J. Phillips
  
24
DEI means Black, but African-Americans aren’t the only ones in the crosshairs
The coded language might change, but the attempts to impair anyone who isn’t a white male remain.
21
Just Another Example of Trump's Reckless, Punitive, and Narcissistic actions
The Kennedy Center is not--and was never intended to be--an agent of the executive branch
  
Norman Ornstein
28
Coffee with The Contrarians
A recording from Norman Eisen and Jen Rubin's livestream on 2/20/25
  
Jennifer Rubin
 and 
Norman Eisen
70
16:09
An Open Letter to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard
Reform with purpose, not disruption.
8
They Broke It. They Own It.
How to hold GOP accountable
  
Jennifer Rubin
448
Daily Roundup: February 19th
Featuring Barb McQuade, Jennifer Weiss-Wolf, Jared Bernstein, and Robert P. Jones--also introducing Coffee with the Contrarians, with Jen Rubin & Norm…
  
13
The Trump administration is giving the black market the green light
Now, profits are power, regardless of how they are obtained.
14
Coffee with The Contrarians
A recording from Norman Eisen and Jen Rubin's livestream on 2/19/25
  
Norman Eisen
 and 
Jennifer Rubin
27
19:49
Women's and LGBTQ rights are under attack. But we're fighting back.
Authoritarian regimes have long undermined equality. But we can still protect and advance essential rights.
12
Non-MAGA Trump voters will soon lose patience
Trade wars and taking over the Kennedy Center won't lower prices. And people are starting to notice.
  
Jared Bernstein
42
What "Anti-Christian Bias" does for Trump
The president's executive order is a vehicle for white evangelical Protestant Christian favoritism, but it is also a weapon against other Christians.
  
Robert P. Jones
30
