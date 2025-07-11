The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Molly Gimmel
3h

Thanks for this! I'm always looking for new books to read and summer is the best reading season. Here's what I've been reading:

Fiction - just finished "The Doorman" and also loved it. Now about to start "The Woman in Suite 11" the new Ruth Ware thriller that just landed in my kindle

Book club - we always do a classic in July so this month we read "So Big" by Edna Ferber. I had never read any of her books and loved this book which won the Pulitzer in 1925. Definitely resonated with what's going on today in terms of the haves vs. the have-nots plus loved the main character of Selina who was a badass entrepreneurial woman in a time when that was incredibly unusual

Memoir - "You've Been Chosen" by Cynt Marshall, by the former CEO of the Dallas Mavericks that focuses on her cancer journey. I saw her speak at a conference last month and her story is inspirational

Non-fiction - "Super Agers" by Eric Topol, MD, as I'm moving into my later years (I'm 57), I want to incorporate best practices to ensure I stay healthy and mentally sharp for several more decades to come

Wendy Shelley
38m

For a page-turning romp with lots of humor is E. Jean Carrol’s book “Not My Type”. It’s a great diversion from the too-serious everything we’re drowning in every day. (But thanks for giving me new titles for my Kindle this summer!)

