Last week I wrote a long post about my embarrassment trying to explain to my summer neighbors in Nova Scotia, Canada what DJT and MAGA, are doing to America with their hate filled agenda.

We Liberals and our GOP/MAGA opposition have descended into a world of suspicion and hate which seems unending. We have become a country divided. How do we become a country united again?

Three fundamental virtues of a Democratic society have vanished from political life in America; Civility, Responsibility and Tolerance.

Civility meaning we speak with respect rather than insults. Responsibility meaning we support policies that are for the common good of all citizens, not the few. And especially Tolerance which requires us to respectfully debate our differences not demonize them.

If we restore these principles in America, we will stop being angry 24/7, heal our wounds and feel united again.

Today, we are in such a deep hole of political misery, it will take continuous mass protests and all other forms of non-violent actions to unseat MAGA/Trump and the failed GOP.

Let's keep proudly moving forward together and not in fear. We are leading a movement for the rebirth of freedom in America.

Confirming Bove to a seat on ANY Court would be one of the most awful and spineless decisions our GOP senators could foist on the American people. They know he is both abjectly political and a man of scant moral fiber. They know it.

