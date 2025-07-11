Playback speed
Jen live w/ Juan Proaño and Carlos Espina
Jen Rubin, Juan Proaño, and Carlos Eduardo Espina discuss ICE terrorizing immigrant communities, the need for civic education, & the crucial value of Democrats reaching wider, more diverse platforms
Jul 11, 2025
