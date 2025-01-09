Democracy faces an unprecedented threat from an authoritarian movement built on lies and contempt for the rule of law. The first and most critical defense of democracy—a robust, independent free press—has been missing in action. Corporate and billionaire media owners have shied away from confrontation, engaged in false equivalence, and sought to curry favor with Donald Trump. It is hardly surprising that readers and viewers are fleeing from these outlets. Americans need an alternative.

The Contrarian is that alternative: unflinching, unapologetic, and unwavering in its commitment to truth-telling. The Contrarian contributors may not agree on all issues (and, in fact, enjoy lively debate), but we share an unequivocal determination to defend our fundamental freedoms and the values essential to a pluralistic democracy.

However, we cannot do this alone! We need all of you to join us, to form a community of democracy defenders, not simply to read and listen to what we put out but to join the conversation, contribute ideas, share experiences, help source exciting new voices, and break through the bubble that insulates so much of established politics and media.

We will platform some of the brightest minds and keenest experts—legal scholars, historians, civil rights leaders, political activists, creatives, policymakers, and journalists—to deliver the unvarnished truth, make sense of the chaos, and help formulate a response to defeat the noxious threat we face today. And we will lift up voices that speak to wider audiences, ones not served by corporate media pablum.

Join us! We are excited to embark on this journey with all of you.

Why subscribe?

Because in joining with our community, you become a partner in the fight against complacency and complicity, and a member of the essential mission to defend our democracy.

For your generous offer to help support independent media as a paid subscriber, you will receive all of our inspiring free content, in addition to:

An extra 30-minute weekly podcast, featuring newsmakers and disobeyers of the incoming regime;

A special series (TBA) with podcast episodes hosted by other contributors and various guests;

Breaking news and active commentary from fellow Contrarians;

Mainstay sections with a lighter touch, such as:

· “Undaunted” (Jen’s person of the week) · What we are reading/watching/listening to · “Bright spots” (positive news items, generally from Dem-run states) · A glossary of words or phrases we’ve heard enough of · Humor columns and alternative takes on our political landscape… occasionally from our pets’ perspectives;

Unflinching debates and Q&A’s with anybody willing to engage, across the political spectrum;

Access to live, quick reactions to major political events, legal judgments, and cultural events.

