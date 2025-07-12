Our First Episode: E. Jean Carroll

Welcome to The Contrarian Podcast! Ever since we launched, six months ago, many of our supporters have given the feedback that they wanted the best of The Contrarian to listen to, so here we are: offering expert political and legal analysis, uncompromising interviews, and steps for actionable resistance in defense of democracy.

For our first episode, we are so thrilled to feature Jen’s interview with E. Jean Carroll — who of course took Donald Trump to court twice and won big.

She's written a wonderful new book all about how she took Donald Trump to court twice and won big: Not My Type: One Woman vs. a President, detailing the trials and her tribulations and victory.

We hope you enjoy.