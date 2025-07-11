We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Ace

Age: About 9

Breed: Rescue lab mix

Hobbies: Stealing food from the table, following mom from room to room, lounging on all the comfy furniture, cuddling with his people, greeting us with a toy every time we come home, chasing rabbits in the yard, barking at the doorbell so everyone knows who is boss.



Worst Moment: When he ate a screw just a few weeks after coming home, and we thought that was it. But he made it, and he now has a stomach of steel.

Best moment: Every time he greets us hello with unequivocal love and joy. Every day with him is the best.

