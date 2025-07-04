The Contrarian

David Krupp's avatar
David Krupp
6h

First, we must make sure Mikie Sherrill wins the election for Governor of New Jersey and Abigail Spanberger wins the election for Governor of Virginia. These elections will be in four months, Nov.4, 2025. They must win overwhelmingly!!!!!

Jason
6hEdited

After another humiliating loss for the Democratic Party, one of the simplest things the party can do right now is to learn from the example just set by Zohran Mamdani's amazing, unprecedented win in New York City.

Mamdani brought out new voters and young voters in a way no major Democratic candidate has done in ages, all while fighting against a billionaire-funded, well known candidate who outspent him many time over.

The Contrarian needs to stop ignoring Zohran Mamdani.

The New Republic put it well:

'You can’t run a Zohran Mamdani in every district in America, but you can run a Zohran Mamdani–style campaign almost everywhere. These are the lessons centrist Democrats in purple areas could stand to learn. Both the electorate and the media environment are changing quickly, and Democrats need to adapt to a new way of doing business. '

Instead of setting new 'long talking' records, establishment Dems should be looking at his example.

