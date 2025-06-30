Offsides with Pablo Torre: This NFL Collusion Bombshell is the 'Holy Grail' of the League's Secrets

Pablo Torre recently obtained a document that neither the NFL nor its players’ union want you to see. It suggests that the league colluded with its 32 franchises to avoid giving veteran, star quarterbacks the money they were guaranteed. This bombshell is not only a towering allegation of collusion involving the most powerful men in the biggest sport in America; it also gets to the heart of the twisted relationship between labor and management in the country writ large.

Pablo joins Jen to discuss the league’s reaction, why the NFL loves a secret, and how enough is never enough for the billionaire class.

Pablo Torre is an American sportswriter, podcaster, and television host. He contributes to various programs at ESPN, including Pardon The Interruption and Around The Horn. Keep up with Pablo on his Substack and podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out .