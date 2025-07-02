How they vote tells you everything: Ezra Levin on the destructive results of the Reconciliation Bill

Jen is joined by Ezra Levin to discuss what is—beyond a politically catastrophic choice for Republican—a monumental threat to the wellbeing of millions of Americans. If passed by the House, Trump’s Reconciliation Bill will bring devastating consequences.

Despite what it may feel like, we still live in a democracy. This means that the people have the power. There are elections this November and the midterm elections in 2026. Do not give the people that voted ‘yes’ on this Bill another two years of power.

Find your nearest Good Trouble Lives On here.

Ezra Levin is the co-founder and co-executive director of Indivisible, a grassroots organization made up of thousands of group leaders and more than a million members taking regular, iterative, and increasingly complex actions to resist the GOPs agenda, elect local champions, and fight for progressive policies.