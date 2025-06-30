The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anne Smith's avatar
Anne Smith
7h

Everything you describe in this is spot on, but I'm deeply concerned that the administration, their allies in congress and the Supreme Court already have a plan to derail the next election.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
7h

Bad times ahead, and no miracles insight. Keep showing up, bear witness, raise hell. Thanks, Jen!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
209 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture