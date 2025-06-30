The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
1h

For facts regarding vaccines and other public health issues I will consult the School of Public Health at The University of Alabama in Birmingham. I am fortunate to have a colleague who obtained her Ph.D from their in public health policy. I cannot trust a crackpot like RFK Jr. until he taken out of that job.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture