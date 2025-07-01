The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Nick
4h

Does it really matter. Both Social Security and Medicare are going to be insolvent by 2032. As long as the GOP holds power, there will no effort to fix either Social Security or Medicare.

Michelle Jordan
5h

I have never thought Medicare is safe. The only way to give billionaires a massive tax cut is to cut everything. This includes essential services such as Medicare and Medicaid, Social Security, educational programs, food assistance programs. Medicare is a health insurance program for people 65 and older who have paid into it. It also benefits people who are physically disabled eg. organ transplant recipients. This is a break the bank reconciliation bill. Hands off of Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.

