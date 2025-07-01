The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Audra M. Shenk's avatar
Audra M. Shenk
39m

Hey Ryan, good to see your article here. I use to follow you on X but I got off of there about 6 months ago.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
31m

Senator Murkowski doesn’t give a damn about those incredible lands in Alaska. I can’t believe she voted for this bill today so that it could go back to the House for corrections!! Do you believe such a STUPID answer to the question of “why?“ Mountains, the tundra, deserts – – for God‘s sake what is going on? Is no place sacrosanct? Apparently not. I just can’t stand it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture