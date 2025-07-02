The Contrarian

I have struggled with your "last" point about fundamentally decent people who have supported and still support Trump. It has been hard to understand. The best I have come up with is that too many people have very parochial worlds. If something bad happens in their community, their world, they will be there to help. But, when it happens outside their buble, it somehow is not "real." Maybe there is so much of it they have built up immunity to such shocking news.

Since 2016, this has been the conundrum of caring Americans. What to do about those who jump on Trump's train of grievance and indecency?

As an introvert, my instinct is to shun them. But of course we have unavoidable interactions. My next instinct is to treat magas as I treat everyone else, with respect for their humanity and with politeness ... unless their behavior does not reciprocate that, as in the aggressive displays against those who wore/wear masks to prevent the spread of a deadly virus.

And yet. While I reach for that civil behavior, I am still free to judge their beliefs. And I hold that anyone who supports an overt racist diminishes their own humanity; therefore, I do not respect them as fellow humans, I merely tolerate them. I don't have to listen to or place value in their barking.

But tolerance is fair and civil, is it not, Norm? This is as far as I am willing to go.

