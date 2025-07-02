The Contrarian

User's avatar
Justin Sayne's avatar
Justin Sayne
1h

“What we’re seeing now is what this country has always been”. True. But….it’s waaaaaay past time that we start living up to the ideals of our Constitution: “All are created equal. All are entitled to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness”. Too many small minds amongst our fellow citizens…..that need to be expanded. Things don’t need to be “as they’ve always been”…..

M Carioti's avatar
M Carioti
39m

You have put into words what I've been saying to myself about that questionable phrase for a very long time now. How can anyone say "this is not who we are" when so many are willing to sit by and approve, either in silence or in gleeful agreement, all of the anti-human things that are being carried out. And as you have pointed out, its just more of the same in a long line of behavior. We have been fighting against "who we are" to try to get to a better place over the life of this country...over and over and over again. It seems to be an endless struggle.

