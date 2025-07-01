The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
2h

This is the first - and it will be the only - article I've read about the wedding of the randy billionaire and the publicity hungry bimbo, who had her own brother leak the news of her affair with Bezos, including pictures of his dick.

I've said it before and I'll say it again:

Wife no. 1, MacKenzie Scott - CLASS

Wife no. 2, Lauren Sanchez - CRASS

Oprah should be ashamedd of herself. No class.

The Jenner/Kardashians as well as Leo will obviously do anything for publicity.

Absolutely NO COMPARISON to the Clooney wedding 11 years ago.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture