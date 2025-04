Deported. Disappeared. Dehumanized.

Mahmoud Khalil

Rümeysa Öztürk

Mohsen Mahdawi

Yunseo Chung

Alireza Doroudi

Badar Khan Suri

Kseniia Petrova

Kilmar Ábrego García

Andry José Hernández Romero

Jerce Reyes Barrios

+ Hundreds More

Don’t forget their names and don’t look away. Keep fighting until justice is served and every abuse of power is held to account.