The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
8

No Kings Day LIVE!

Coast-to-coast coverage of the resistance
The Contrarian's avatar
The Contrarian
Jun 15, 2025
8
Share
Transcript

This is the celebration of Flag Day for true Americans. An overview of protests around the country, featuring our brightest commentators, cutting through the noise to remind us that this day is about saving our democracy.

Special Guests:

Heather Cox Richardson
Rep. Jamie Raskin
Gov. Wes Moore
Jim Acosta
Amy McGrath
David Litt
Dan Pfeiffer
Leah Greenberg, Co-Founder,

Indivisible

Susan Shapiro, Organizer, Indivisible Northern Arizona

Help us keep bringing you the best coverage of the resistance. Become a Contrarian — Subscribe now ⬇️

Discussion about this video

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture