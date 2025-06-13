The Contrarian

Americans have the right to protest! Liza Goitein on the L.A. protests & Newsom's suit against Trump
Americans have the right to protest! Liza Goitein on the L.A. protests & Newsom's suit against Trump

"This is about whether people can express dissent and disagreement with their government without being met with heavy force"
Jennifer Rubin
and
Elizabeth Goitein
Jun 13, 2025
While thousands of Americans get ready to protest this Saturday for No Kings Day, the National Guard has been stationed in L.A. for days and will remain there throughout the weekend.

Jen is joined by Liza Goitein to discuss the legal ins and outs of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s lawsuit against Trump, and how the right to protest is an expression of the First Amendment

Elizabeth “Liza” Goitein is senior director of the Brennan Center’s Liberty and National Security Program. Goitein is a nationally recognized expert on presidential emergency powers, government surveillance, and government secrecy. Her writing has been featured in major newspapers and magazines including the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, the Los Angeles Times, the Atlantic, and the New Republic, and she has appeared frequently on MSNBC, CNN, and NPR. She has testified on several occasions before the Senate and House Judiciary Committees.

