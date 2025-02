Yesterday, the acting Manhattan US attorney, Danielle Sassoon, resigned after being directed by Emil Bove to drop the corruption charges against NYC mayor Eric Adams. Jen Rubin and Mimi Rocah take a moment to explain what it all means and why individual acts of courage and integrity are vital to preserving our democracy.

Mimi Rocah is the former district attorney of Westchester County, New York, and a former federal prosecutor at the Southern District of New York.