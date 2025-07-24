How deep does this conspiracy go? Rep. Raskin on the Epstein coverup

Today on behalf of the Department of Justice, Todd Blanche (who previously served as Trump’s personal lawyer) met with Jeffery Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell in prison where she is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking among other crimes. This comes days after it was revealed that Pam Bondi informed Trump that his name appeared in the Epstein files.

Representative Jamie Raskin joins Jen to discuss the Trump administration’s refusal to release the Epstein files (despite bipartisan support to do so), why MAGA feels betrayed by Trump’s noncompliance, and the incomprehensible lack of accountability for the accused abusers.

Congressman Jamie Raskin represents Maryland’s 8th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Rep. Raskin was chosen by the Democratic Caucus to be the Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability in the 118th Congress. This is his fourth term serving on the Oversight Committee. Previously Rep. Raskin served three terms on the House Judiciary Committee and the Committee on House Administration. Rep. Raskin was the lead impeachment manager in the second impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump and served on the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.