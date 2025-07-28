The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
1

Offsides with Pablo Torre: Sports gambling, NCAA antitrust settlements, & little leaguers denied by Trump

"First they came for the little leaguers."
Pablo Torre's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Pablo Torre
and
Jennifer Rubin
Jul 28, 2025
3
1
Share
Transcript

It’s been a big few weeks in the world of sports, which seemingly overlaps with the world of politics more and more these days. In the past month alone we’ve seen a Venezuelan little league team denied visas into U.S., more “executive spasms” from the White House aimed at “saving college sports” after the NCAA’s settlement with Trump, and the continuation of a federal investigation into NBA and MLB players’ sports betting.

With increasing instances of Trumpian stupidity and crony capitalism mucking up the sports world, who better to give us a rundown of recent news than Jen and Pablo Torre?

Pablo Torre is an American sportswriter, podcaster, and television host—and now Top 100 Time magazine podcaster! He contributes to various programs at ESPN, including Pardon The Interruption and Around The Horn. Keep up with Pablo on his Substack and podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture