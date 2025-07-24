Our entire healthcare system is in jeopardy: Bruce Siegel on rural hospitals, Medicaid, & the social safety net

The passage of the Big, Betrayal of a Bill will result in roughly 16 million people losing their health care coverage. Bruce Siegel joins Jen to explain how this cut to Medicaid and other social welfare benefits will have a massive ripple effect on American society.

Listen in to learn why rural hospitals are at risk of closure, how the new work requirements will kick about 5 million people out of the healthcare system, and how we’re regressing to the pre-Affordable Care Act era.

Bruce Siegel is the President and CEO of America’s Essential Hospitals, the leading association and champion for hospitals dedicated to high-quality care for all, including those who face social and financial barriers to care. Siegel has led the association of more than 300 mission-driven hospitals since October 2010. During his tenure, the association has more than doubled in size, reached new heights in its advocacy for the nation’s health care safety net, and led efforts nationally to achieve equity in health care access and quality.