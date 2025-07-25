American healthcare is changing for the worse: Larry Levitt explains

The more people learn about the effects of the Big, Betrayal of a Bill, the less popular it gets. Why? Because no matter what type of health care you have, you will be impacted.

Larry Levitt joins Jen to discuss the upcoming changes to the health care environment, why all hospitals will be negatively impacted (not just those in rural communities), and the possibility of Democrats to use this political moment to their advantage.

Changes to Medicaid — covers large children, seniors, adults with disability, over 80 million people are covered. Big changes coming from the BBB. Some of them will directly effect people — biggest change is working requirements — people would hve to PROVE that they need it.

All hospitals will be impacted, but rural hospitals will be disproportionality effected because their finances are worse off. Will push more to close

Healthcare industry is a huge employer

A lot of the hits don’t come in to effect 2030 — still hope that some may be reversed

Hospitals need to get his money from somewhere — which will effect everyone

Medicare

Used to be very close to universal coverage — we’re going backwards now

QUOTE: Take a generation to rebuild the system

The more people here about the bill, the less popular it gets

Can Dems use this to win back seats?

Larry Levitt is the executive vice president for health policy, overseeing KFF’s policy work on Medicare, Medicaid, the health care marketplace, the Affordable Care Act, racial equity, women’s health, and global health. He previously was editor-in-chief of kaisernetwork.org, which was KFF’s online health policy news and information service and directed KFF’s communications. Levitt, along with Dr. Mollyann Brodie, work with KFF’s founding President and CEO, Dr. Drew Altman, to oversee the organization.