What is the connection between the alt-right and violent misogyny? Cynthia Miller-Idriss explains

Why are a disproportionate majority of mass shooters male? Why are young boys in school telling their female peers “your body, my choice?” Why did the media fail to mention that the man who killed Minnesota lawmakers was also planning to target abortion providers and advocates? These questions were among the many that inspired Dr. Cynthia Miller-Idriss to write her new book exploring the rise of online misogyny and violent extremism, Man Up: The New Misogyny and the Rise of Violent Extremism.

Dr. Cynthia Miller-Idriss joins Jen to discuss the intersection of far-right ideologies and misogyny, young men’s vulnerabilities to influencers online and rhetoric aggrandizing “traditional manhood”, the neo-natalist movement and male supremacy, and how the alt-right’s obsessive fixation on child predators harms the LGBTQ+ community.

Dr. Cynthia Miller-Idriss is a sociologist and professor in the School of Public Affairs and in the School of Education, and is the founding director of the Polarization and Extremism Research & Innovation Lab (PERIL). An MSNBC columnist and a regular commentator in U.S. and international media, Miller-Idriss is the author of Hate in the Homeland: The New Global Far Right (Princeton), The Extreme Gone Mainstream: Commercialization and Far Right Youth Culture in Germany (Princeton), and Blood and Culture: Youth, Right-Wing Extremism, and National Belonging in Contemporary Germany.