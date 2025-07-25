E. Jean Carroll's take on the Trump-Epstein scandal

E. Jean Carroll returns to The Contrarian to give us her take on the Trump-Epstein scandal that everyone’s talking about. Together, she and Jen discuss the reaction of Trump’s MAGA base, the role of Trump’s former personal lawyer Todd Blanche, and what it will take to hold those responsible accountable.

E. Jean Carroll is a journalist, author, and advice columnist. Her “Ask E. Jean” column appeared in Elle magazine from 1993 through 2019, becoming one of the longest-running advice columns in American publishing.