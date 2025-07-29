The Contrarian

Rep. Eric Sorensen on the fight to address climate change

"You can't tell a farmer that climate change is a hoax because they know you're lying to them."
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
Jul 29, 2025
As Americans continue to experience increasingly devastating weather events, the Trump administration continues to dismantle the institutions and laws aimed at preventing them while simultaneously undermining efforts to fight the climate crisis as a whole. Just today, the Environmental Protection Agency announced its goal to axe a 2009 declaration which determined that greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide pose a threat to public health. This comes after the President claimed that windmills are making whales go crazy.

Congressman Eric Sorensen, who worked for 22 years as a broadcast meteorologist, knows a bit about climate disasters. He joins Jen to discuss why the recent Texas flooding catastrophe represents a deeper “social science problem,” how to approach climate deniers, and why the Trump administration’s rejection of clean energy means it “does not want American innovation to win.”

Congressman Eric Sorensen serves as the U.S. Representative for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District. Sorensen represents Illinois farmers on the House Agriculture Committee. He was also appointed to the House Armed Services Committee for the 119th Congress, along with assignments to two critical subcommittees: the Subcommittee on Readiness and the Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces.

