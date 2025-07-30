Attacks against the judiciary have become the new normal: Mary McCord on the state of the Justice Department

Today, Emil Bove was confirmed by the Senate for a lifetime appointment on the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals despite multiple whistleblower complaints. Bove has been accused of saying that the Trump administration may need to ignore court orders in order to carry out his deportation goals. Earlier this week, the Justice Department filed a misconduct complaint against Judge James Boasberg, the judge who ruled against the Trump administration in their attempt to fly Venezuelans out to El Salvador.

Now, Mary McCord joins Jen to discuss how the complaint against Judge Boasberg, how the Justice Department has become weaponized, the why Congress has seemingly lost its independence.

Mary McCord is the Executive Director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection (ICAP) and a Visiting Professor of Law at Georgetown University Law Center. McCord was the Acting Assistant Attorney General for National Security at the U.S. Department of Justice from 2016 to 2017 and Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for National Security from 2014 to 2016. Previously, McCord was an Assistant U.S. Attorney for nearly 20 years at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia