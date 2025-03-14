Jen Rubin and Abigail Spanberger on Trump failing Virginians

Jen Rubin is joined by Abigail Spanberger, a former Representative of Virginia, to talk about how Trump and DOGE’s irresponsible federal policies are wrecking the lives of everyday people.

Abigail Spanberger is a former Representative who served Virginia's 7th Congressional District. She began her career of public service as a federal law enforcement officer and then joined the CIA as a case officer. In this role, she worked undercover collecting intelligence, managing assets, and overseeing high-profile programs to combat terrorism and keep Americans safe. She is now running for Governor of Virigina. You can read more about her campaign here.