Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Jen Rubin and Abigail Spanberger on Trump failing Virginians

Jennifer Rubin
and
Rep. Abigail Spanberger
Mar 14, 2025
Share
Transcript

Jen Rubin is joined by Abigail Spanberger, a former Representative of Virginia, to talk about how Trump and DOGE’s irresponsible federal policies are wrecking the lives of everyday people.

Abigail Spanberger is a former Representative who served Virginia's 7th Congressional District. She began her career of public service as a federal law enforcement officer and then joined the CIA as a case officer. In this role, she worked undercover collecting intelligence, managing assets, and overseeing high-profile programs to combat terrorism and keep Americans safe. She is now running for Governor of Virigina. You can read more about her campaign here.

The Contrarian
The Contrarian
Authors
Rep. Abigail Spanberger
Jennifer Rubin
Recent Posts
Live with Jennifer Rubin
  Jennifer Rubin and Norman Eisen
Jen Rubin and Congresswoman Madeleine Dean on the Controversial Continuing Resolution
  Madeleine Dean and Jennifer Rubin
Jen Rubin and Rep. Jake Auchincloss discuss the looming government shutdown & how to push back
  Jennifer Rubin and Jake Auchincloss
Jen asks for your help
  Jennifer Rubin
Maria Peralta and Jen Rubin on community organizing and collective action
  Maria Peralta and Jennifer Rubin
We Won! Federal Employees to be Re-hired Immediately
  Norman Eisen and The Contrarian
Jess Piper and Jen Rubin on failing Democratic strategy in rural America
  Jess Piper and Jennifer Rubin