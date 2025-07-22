The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Rural America is worth saving: Jess Piper on finding blue dots in red states

"There's excitement in these little rural space, they just need a cheerleader."
Jess Piper's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Jess Piper
and
Jennifer Rubin
Jul 22, 2025
2
11
Transcript

Jess Piper joins Jen to discuss how rural America is being severely impacted by Medicaid cuts, the need to prepare for extreme weather, and understanding that change is needed, even though it’s tough work.

Jess Piper is the Executive Director for Blue Missouri, a grassroots fundraising organization that supports Democratic nominees for Missouri state legislature. In 2022, Jess ran for State Representative in HD1 in Northwest Missouri. She speaks at events regularly and also hosts a weekly podcast called “Dirt Road Democrat”. Make sure to follow Jess on her own Substack The View from Rural Missouri.

