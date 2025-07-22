Rural America is worth saving: Jess Piper on finding blue dots in red states

Jess Piper joins Jen to discuss how rural America is being severely impacted by Medicaid cuts, the need to prepare for extreme weather, and understanding that change is needed, even though it’s tough work.

Jess Piper is the Executive Director for Blue Missouri, a grassroots fundraising organization that supports Democratic nominees for Missouri state legislature. In 2022, Jess ran for State Representative in HD1 in Northwest Missouri. She speaks at events regularly and also hosts a weekly podcast called “Dirt Road Democrat”. Make sure to follow Jess on her own Substack The View from Rural Missouri.