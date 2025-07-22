Pasha Dashtgard on Why American Men Feel Trapped

The State of American Men 2025, a new report from Equimundo, finds that “men aren’t in crisis because of who they are—but because of what they lack.” 86% of men say that being a “provider” is what defines manhood first and foremost. But to claim that title in today’s economic landscape is a tall order, and the pressure is taking a major psychological toll. Men facing financial strain are 16 times more likely to report suicidal thoughts compared to their financially stable peers. Meanwhile, male supremacist influencers, ineffective dating apps, and unrealistic models of masculinity are putting men—especially young men who spend more time online—on a fast track to radicalization.

Pasha Dashtgard understands this crisis as well as anyone—and he and his colleagues at PERIL have solutions. He joins Jen to discuss why men today experience so much shame; how women, “wokeness,” and other MAGA targets become their perceived enemies; and why parasocial relationships with online personalities are “empty calories” compared to real-life ones.

Pasha Dashtgard is the Director of Research for the Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab (PERIL). Dr. Dashtgard leads PERIL’s research and evaluation team, overseeing national testing of all prevention and intervention tools alongside primary research in the form of nationally-representative surveys, focus groups, and ethnography. Research projects include analysis using his Male Supremacy Scale (MSS) and its intersections with online behavior, PTSD in solitary confinement, and various projects intervening with populations beset by misinformation, conspiratorial thinking, and political polarization.