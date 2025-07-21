It's better in a union! Liz Shuler on the power of the people

Early this month, the AFL-CIO launched the ‘Better in a Union Bus Tour’ where union leaders and members will be traveling to stops in 26 states across the country in order to amplify workers’ voices.

Now, Jen is joined by Liz Shuler, President of the AFL-CIO, to discuss the bus tour, how cuts to the federal government hurt working Americans the most, and why the labor movement is the backbone of democracy.

To learn more about the bus tour, click here

Liz Shuler is the President of the AFL-CIO, the democratic federation of 63 national and international unions that represent more than 15 million working people. Shuler is the first woman leader of America’s labor movement. Previously, Liz became the first woman elected to the position of secretary-treasurer at an AFL-CIO convention and the youngest woman ever on the federation’s Executive Council.