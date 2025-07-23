Tom Joscelyn on the moral depravation of the Trump administration: Epstein, Bove & Pirro

Jen is joined by Tom Joscelyn to discuss the controversial nominations of Emil Bove and Jeanine Pirro to the position of a jurist on the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals and U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., respectively. The two also discuss how Trump’s refusal to release the Epstein files may be the kryptonite of the unified MAGA base.

Tom Joscelyn is a Senior Fellow at Just Security and a Non-Resident Senior Fellow at the Reiss Center on Law and Security He is an expert on counterterrorism and foreign policy issues. Tom was most recently a senior professional staff member on the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol. He is one of the principal authors of the committee’s final, 814-page report.