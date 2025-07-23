Jeffery Epstein may be dead, but the institutions that enabled him are still alive, still thriving, and still not being held accountable. Career public defender Eliza Orlins explains how Epstein wasn’t just a lone predator, but rather the product of a network of power and privilege that protected him.



Eliza Orlins on the institutions that enabled Jeffery Epstein
"Let's stop pretending this was one bad man."
Jul 23, 2025
