The rescission package passed. Now what? Senator Van Hollen explains

"When your neighbor's house is on fire you don't just sit in your house, you go help them put it out."
Chris Van Hollen's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Chris Van Hollen
and
Jennifer Rubin
Jul 18, 2025
6
8
Transcript

Early Friday morning, the House passed Trump’s rescission package that will take back $9 billion in federal funding that supports foreign aid and public broadcasting.

Now, Jen is joined by Senator Chris Van Hollen to explain what comes next, why helping other nations ultimately helps the U.S., and the hypocrisy of Republican complaints about America’s spending deficit.

Chris Van Hollen serves in the United States Senate for the people of Maryland. He sits on the following Committees: Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies, Ranking Member; Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government; Subcommittee on Homeland Security; Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies; and the Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies.

