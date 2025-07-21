Offsides with Pablo Torre: NFLPA director resigns, plus Scottie Scheffler & Trump's mascot demands

Last Thursday, NFL Players Association (NFLPA) Executive Director Lloyd Howell resigned amid a number of controversies including reports of embezzlement and undisclosed conflicts of interest. Pablo Torre has been reporting on the corruption of Howell and other NFL bigwigs rigorously (see his two podcast episodes about it here and here). Now, after much “drip, drip, drip,” he says, the sport has arrived at a wake-up moment.

Pablo joins Jen to discuss what comes next for the NFLPA, Scottie Scheffler’s striking honesty, and Trump’s demand that sports teams revert to their old, offensive names.

Pablo Torre is an American sportswriter, podcaster, and television host. He contributes to various programs at ESPN, including Pardon The Interruption and Around The Horn. Keep up with Pablo on his Substack and podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out.