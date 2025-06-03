Economic Growth Is Set to Slow Down Significantly: Justin Wolfers on the Crisis of Competence Coming From the White House

A new report from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development projects a significant drop in global economic growth. Is it possible that this has anything to do with the tariff-happy posse in the White House? Jen is joined by Justin Wolfers to discuss the implications of continued economic deceleration, the chances of a bond market crisis in the U.S, and how the “crisis of competence” at the White House is set to worsen living standards around the globe.

Justin Wolfers is a professor of public policy and economics at the University of Michigan and a Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution and the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Justin is also a contributing columnist for the New York Times and the host of the popular podcast Think Like an Economist.