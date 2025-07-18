Is Epstein the fracture that finally breaks MAGA? April Ryan and Jim Acosta in conversation

In a special episode of The Tea, April Ryan is joined by Jim Acosta to discuss the recent Wall Street Journal article exposing yet another connection between Jeffery Epstein and Trump.

Together they consider potential breakage within the MAGA coalition, the possibility of Trump going after the reporter who broke the story, and Trump’s relationship with Rupert Murdoch, the owner of WSJ.

is an independent journalist and Host of “The Jim Acosta Show”. Previously, he served as the Chief White House Correspondent at CNN. He is also a New York Times Bestselling author with his book,

. Make sure to stay connected with Jim on his Substack

.

The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America