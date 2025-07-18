The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
6
6

Is Epstein the fracture that finally breaks MAGA? April Ryan and Jim Acosta in conversation

"He's in a box, and it's the reason why he's acting like a caged and cornered animal."
April Ryan's avatar
Jim Acosta's avatar
April Ryan
and
Jim Acosta
Jul 18, 2025
6
6
Share
Transcript

In a special episode of The Tea, April Ryan is joined by Jim Acosta to discuss the recent Wall Street Journal article exposing yet another connection between Jeffery Epstein and Trump.

Together they consider potential breakage within the MAGA coalition, the possibility of Trump going after the reporter who broke the story, and Trump’s relationship with Rupert Murdoch, the owner of WSJ.

Jim Acosta
is an independent journalist and Host of “The Jim Acosta Show”. Previously, he served as the Chief White House Correspondent at CNN. He is also a New York Times Bestselling author with his book, The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America. Make sure to stay connected with Jim on his Substack here.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture