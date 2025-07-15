Who has the power of the purse? Tom Malinowski on Trump's rescissions request

This week, the Senate will be debating a fundamental question: who has the power of the purse? Congress or the Executive? Trump’s rescissions package is attempting to claw back $9 billion in already approved funding for items including foreign aid and public broadcasting.

Tom Malinowski joins Jen to discuss why this rescission package matters, how the Impoundment Control Act may stop it from passing, and why Congressional Republicans are so willing to give up their power to the Executive.

Tom P. Malinowski is a former U.S. Congressman from New Jersey from 2019 to 2023. A Democrat, he served as Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor in the Obama administration. Before that, he worked with the National Security Council to help end some of the 20th Century’s bloodiest humanitarian crises, and as the chief advocate for Human Rights Watch, leading a bipartisan effort to end the Bush Administration’s use of torture.