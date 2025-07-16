Will capitalism last forever? Jared Bernstein and John Cassidy on Capitalism and Its Critics

John Cassidy joins Jared Bernstein to talk about his new book Capitalism and Its Critics, a history of global capitalism told through the eyes of its strongest detractors. Together, the two discuss John’s inspiration for writing the book, how capitalism often needs to be managed through external forces, and why economic policies must be paired with strong political reasoning to be long-lasting.

Jared Bernstein served as the chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers under President Joe Biden. Previously, he was the chief economist and economic adviser to Vice President Joe Biden, executive director of the White House Task Force on the Middle Class, and a member of President Obama’s economic team. Make sure to stay connected with Jared on his own Substack page here.



John Cassidy has been a staff writer at The New Yorker since 1995. He writes a regular column about economics and politics, The Financial Page. Over the years, he has also written many longer articles for the magazine, covering subjects ranging from the economics of John Maynard Keynes to Karl Marx and globalization to the degrowth movement. He is the author of two books, How Markets Fail: The Logic of Economic Calamities and Dot.Con: How America Lost Its Mind and Money in the Internet Era.