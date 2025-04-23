The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
1

60 Minutes Producer Exits CBS: Oliver Darcy explains the state of play

"People are basically having to decide between their principles and perhaps the survival of their company"
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Oliver Darcy's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
and
Oliver Darcy
Apr 23, 2025
2
1
Share
Transcript

Yesterday, the Executive Producer of CBS’s 60 minutes, Bill Owens, announced his resignation. Oliver Darcy’s newsletter Status was able to obtain the audio recording of the meeting where Owens informed staff of his departure. His resignation comes in the middle of Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the media company and an upcoming merger.

Oliver Darcy joins Jen to explain the inside politics of CBS, what the departure of Owens means for the future of the company, and the importance of editorial independence.

Oliver Darcy is the Founder and lead author of Status, a daily newsletter that “covers the powerful companies and egos that help shape our understanding of the world”. Previously, Oliver worked as CNN’s senior media reporter and author of the Reliable Sources newsletter.

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture