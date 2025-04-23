60 Minutes Producer Exits CBS: Oliver Darcy explains the state of play

Yesterday, the Executive Producer of CBS’s 60 minutes, Bill Owens, announced his resignation. Oliver Darcy’s newsletter Status was able to obtain the audio recording of the meeting where Owens informed staff of his departure. His resignation comes in the middle of Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the media company and an upcoming merger.

Oliver Darcy joins Jen to explain the inside politics of CBS, what the departure of Owens means for the future of the company, and the importance of editorial independence.

Oliver Darcy is the Founder and lead author of Status, a daily newsletter that “covers the powerful companies and egos that help shape our understanding of the world”. Previously, Oliver worked as CNN’s senior media reporter and author of the Reliable Sources newsletter.