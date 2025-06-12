Congressman Al Green is a Representative to Texas’ 9th Congressional District. As a veteran civil rights advocate, he has fought for those in society whose voices, too often, are not heard. Congressman Al Green currently serves on the House Committees on Financial Services, including the Subcommittee on Financial Institutions, and as Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.
Representative Al Green and April Ryan on the L.A. protests, Trump's birthday parade, & the brutal bill
"At some point, silence becomes betrayal"
Jun 12, 2025
Authors
Congressman Al Green
Writes Congressman Al Green Subscribe
Recent Posts
Share this post