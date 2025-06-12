"We've got no kings here": Jamie Raskin on Trump's brazen disregard for the American Constitution

Donald Trump has always had a contemptuous relationship with the Constitution. In 2022, he floated the idea of “terminating” it. In May, he he was stumped by the question of whether he must uphold it, answering with a shrug and an “I don’t know.” And now, after ordering the National Guard into Los Angeles, he is being sued by California for outright violating it.

But the American ideals laid out in the founding documents are not lost to the past just yet. As Congressman Jamie Raskin says, “The people who wrote the Constitution— Trump didn’t know a lot about them, but they knew a lot about him.” Raskin joins Jen to discuss Trump’s Orwellian assault on democracy, the necessity of the courts holding him to account, and the “radical affront” of his military birthday parade.

Congressman Jamie Raskin represents Maryland’s 8th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Rep. Raskin was chosen by the Democratic Caucus to be the Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability in the 118th Congress. This is his fourth term serving on the Oversight Committee. Previously Rep. Raskin served three terms on the House Judiciary Committee and the Committee on House Administration. Rep. Raskin was the lead impeachment manager in the second impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump and served on the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.